Martin Bayer tapped as new U.S. Nordic combined head coach | AspenTimes.com

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Martin Bayer is taking a step up in rank for the U.S. Nordic Combined Ski Team.

Bayer was announced this week as the new head coach of the U.S. squad, taking over for Dave Jarrett, who resigned earlier this spring.

Bayer's ties to Steamboat Springs may not quite rival Jarrett's, who's from Steamboat and trained in town with the U.S. Ski Team. Bayer spent years in the town, as well, serving as a coach for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club's top Nordic combined athletes. He departed for a spot on the U. S. Ski Team staff in 2015 and coached many of the same athletes as the development team and Continental Cup coach. He'll continue to coach some of those same Steamboat skiers in his new role.

Bayer's a two-time Olympian in Nordic combined, having competed for Czechoslovakia in 1992 and Slovakia in 1994. He's spent the last 17 years coaching.

Quoted in a USA Nordic news release, he said he's "excited to be in this position and looking forward to working with everyone to get them the best results."

Steamboat Springs-born World Cup skier Bryan Fletcher said he was excited to work with the new man running the team.

"He found a nice spot in the team pretty quickly and worked well with everyone, including myself," Fletcher said. "I've enjoyed working with him the last two and a half years. He's definitely a good coach, and we have a good system with him in place now."

The big event looming on the horizon is the 2018 Winter Olympics, set to begin Feb. 9 in South Korea.

First, though, the U.S. team will be traveling to Steamboat Springs later this month for workouts on local roads and on the Howelsen Hill jump ahead of the annual Fourth of July ski jumping events.

