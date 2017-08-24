BHS’s Kleager second at SSHS golf invite

Basalt High School golfer Holden Kleager tied for second on Thursday at the Steamboat Springs Invitational, played at Haymaker Golf Course.

Kleager shot an even par 72 to finish three strokes behind Montrose's Dawson Hussong, who shot 69. Finishing tied with Kleager were Grand Junction's Blake Schneiter, Canon Olkowski and Eagle Valley's Barrett Jones. Jones won the Aspen High School invitational on Wednesday.

Montrose won as a team, shooting 218. Grand Junction was second with 225 and Basalt third with 228. Aspen, which fielded mostly junior varsity players, took seventh with 251.

Henry Ferguson led the Skiers, shooting a 6-over-par 78 to finish in 10th. Basalt's Blake Exelbert was ninth with a 76.

