Basalt High volleyball steals rare set win from No. 8 Coal Ridge in 3-1 loss
October 12, 2017
The Basalt High School volleyball team hosted undefeated Class 3A No. 8 Coal Ridge on Thursday, losing 3-1. The Longhorns (8-8 overall) pulled off a shocking 25-22 win in the first set over the Western Slope League powerhouse, but lost the final three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-23.
Coal Ridge (14-0) has only lost five sets all season. Two of the losses came in a 3-2 win over Aspen High School.
The Longhorns are now off until playing at Aspen on Thursday. The Skiers play at Cedaredge on Saturday.
