Basalt softball splits make-up doubleheader with Cedaredge

The Basalt High School softball team split a key league doubleheader with host Cedaredge on Wednesday. The games were originally scheduled for last Saturday, but were postponed because of rain.

Basalt won the first game 9-4 behind a handful of Cedaredge fielding errors. BHS led 2-0 after an inning and added five more runs in the fourth inning to pull away. The Bruins responded with an 11-7 win in Game 2. The Longhorns led 3-2 after two innings, but Cedaredge scored four runs in each the fourth and seventh innings to earn the win.

Cedaredge moved to 5-9 overall and 5-3 in league play, while Basalt moved to 10-5 overall and 7-4 in league play. Basalt continues to chase Meeker and Delta for the top spot.