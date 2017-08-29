Basalt softball gets first win, beats Aspen

The Basalt High School softball team got its first win of the season Tuesday, beating host Aspen, 17-3. The Longhorns opened the season with an 11-9 loss at home to Delta and a 6-5 loss at Meeker. BHS (1-2) will host a doubleheader against Gunnison on Thursday.

Aspen (0-2) opened its season last week with a 25-8 loss to Cedaredge. The Skiers next play Meeker on Sept. 5.

acolbert@aspentimes.com