Basalt softball blows by Gunnison in daytime doubleheader on Thursday

The Basalt High School softball team played out of character on Thursday in a daytime doubleheader against visiting Gunnison. Instead of their usual slow start, the Longhorns came out swinging in a pair of easy victories.

"We jumped all over them and we stayed ahead, which is unlike us," BHS coach Marianne Gardner-Smith said. "We usually play catch-up ball, and today we did not play catch-up ball."

Thanks to strong at-bats in the early innings, Basalt won 17-2 in the first game and 17-3 in the second, both games only going five innings. Senior pitcher Morgan Ash threw two complete games for the Longhorns.

The doubleheader was originally scheduled for Saturday, but Gunnison asked to move the game up a couple of days, and Basalt obliged.

The wins give BHS (3-2) three in a row after it dropped the first two games of the season. Gunnison dropped to 0-5.

"A couple of real needed wins, mentally," Gardner-Smith said. "Really needed. And Morgan Ash, she threw tough for two games. Usually she kills out after that, but she was tough."

Due to scheduling changes — Tuesday's upcoming game at Cedaredge was also rescheduled because of the start of school for BHS — the Longhorns now face a long break. Basalt's next game will come Sept. 8, when it heads to Denver for the TJ Tournament. The next scheduled home game is Sept. 16, a doubleheader against Montezuma-Cortez.

The Aspen High School softball team was hosting the Rifle junior varsity team on Thursday before the game was stopped because of weather. AHS (0-2) will next host Meeker on Tuesday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com