Basalt High School softball heads to Eaton for Saturday regional as No. 15 seed

The Basalt High School softball team will head to the Front Range on Saturday for its Class 3A Region 2 tournament. The Longhorns (11-8 overall) are a No. 15 seed and will play No. 18 seed Fort Lupton (11-8) at 10 a.m. in the three-team pod.

Eaton (16-3), the No. 2 seed, is the regional host and will play the Basalt-Fort Lupton winner at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. Eaton is located just north of Greeley.

Two of the three teams will advance to the state tournament, while the third will see its season end. BHS hosted regionals a season ago, dramatically going 1-1 to advance to the 16-team state tournament, where it lost 15-4 to Lamar in the first round.

Aspen High School did not receive one of the 24 regional spots. The Skiers finish the season 0-12 overall.

For the complete 3A regional brackets, click here.

acolbert@aspentimes.com