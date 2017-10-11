Basalt High School boys soccer falls 5-1 to Coal Ridge on Wednesday

The Basalt High School boys soccer team hung tough with visiting Coal Ridge, at least for while, on Wednesday before falling 5-1.

"It's an unfortunate score for a game that was far closer than that," BHS coach Brent Hayes said. "I really thought the teams were fairly evenly matched. They just did a far better job of capitalizing on our mistakes."

Basalt trailed 2-1 at halftime after scoring a goal late in the first half. But mistakes after halftime allowed Coal Ridge (9-2-1 overall) to pull away in the second half.

The loss dropped the Longhorns to 5-8 overall with only two games remaining in the regular season. BHS next plays Tuesday at Vail Mountain before finishing play Oct. 19 at home against Aspen.

With an RPI of No. 36 entering Wednesday's contest, Basalt will need a lot to go right over the final week to slip into the top 32 and make the 3A state tournament.

"It's just confidence and youth," Hayes said. "I feel bad for the boys because we can't seem to catch a break. It's getting to be a long season."

acolbert@aspentimes.com