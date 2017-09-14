Basalt High boys golf wins Titan Invite

The Basalt High School boys golf team won the Titan Invitational on Wednesday, played at Lakota Canyon Ranch Golf Club and hosted by Coal Ridge.

Basalt shot a collective 239 to win by 10 strokes over Summit (249). Vail Mountain was third (253) and Steamboat Springs was fourth (259).

Basalt's Blake Exelbert won the tournament, shooting a 1-under-par 71. Eagle Valley's Barrett Jones was second, shooting 74, and Vail Mountain's Finn Sapp was third with 76.

Tyler Sims shot 82 to take seventh for BHS, while Holden Kleager shot 86 to tie for ninth, giving the Longhorns three in the top 10.

Basalt's Class 3A regional tournament will be played Monday in Delta. Aspen High School will also compete in the Delta regional tournament. The 3A state tournament is Oct. 2-3 at Indian Peaks in Lafayette.

