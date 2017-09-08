Basalt football shuts out Grand Valley in home opener; Aspen beats Cedaredge

Two weeks ago in their zero week opener, the Rifle High School football team controlled the trenches against Basalt, dictating its way to a 34-14 win. The Longhorns spent last week's bye making sure that wouldn't happen in Friday's home opener against Grand Valley.

"I'm really proud of the kids' effort, their attitude. The last two weeks of practice, we felt it coming," Basalt coach Carl Frerichs said. "We really were on our heels against our last opponent, so it was nice to have those guys come out and be the ones flying around and being the ones initiating contact."

The Longhorns dominated the first half of Friday's game with Grand Valley, having no issues en route to a 44-0 win over the Cardinals, a team ranked No. 10 in Class 1A this week. Grand Valley (1-1) opened its season last week with a 49-14 win at Vail Christian.

Basalt refused to let the Cardinals get any momentum Friday. After forcing a Grand Valley punt to start the game, Basalt answered with a 62-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Reuss to wide out Griffen Jenkins.

The Longhorns made it 13-0 after a quarter following a 12-yard touchdown run off a reverse by tight end Raul Torres. Torres was the catalyst for a lot of the Basalt's dominance on both sides of the ball. He harassed Grand Valley quarterback Jeff Holbrook all game, make big plays on offense and even blocked a punt that resulted in a safety.

"He is one of our best players, if not the best player. If he is on it, then there is not doubt in my mind we can do whatever we want," BHS senior lineman Oswaldo Morales said of Torres. "We actually really woke up during that bye week and we are very thankful for that bye week. It's nice to come out here an do what we do best."

Basalt led 21-0 midway through the second quarter after a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Reuss, and Torres' block and safety made it 23-0. The Longhorns tacked on another score right before the halftime break on a short run by senior running back Noah Williams.

The second half was played with much less intensity. Basalt did add two more touchdowns — an 18-yard pass from Jenkins to Juan Rosario and a long run by Jackson Rapaport — to close out the game.

Basalt (1-1) will next host Delta on Friday. The Panthers (1-1) were ranked No. 6 in 2A this week. They beat Moffat County, 40-7, on Friday.

"We are very excited to say the least," Morales said of hosting Delta. "We are not nervous. We are not going to back down. If we want to be in the top 10, that's the team we have to beat."

Aspen shuts down Cedaredge

The Aspen High School football team recorded its second consecutive shutout Friday, beating host Cedaredge 40-0. The Skiers led 28-0 at halftime and the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

After allowing 50 points in their season-opening 80-50 win over Middle Park, the Skiers have now shutout Arvada and Cedaredge in back-to-back weeks. The win also sends Aspen into its bye week with a 3-0 record, surpassing its win total from each of the past two seasons.

The Skiers, off next week because of their experiential education week, will next play at Grand Valley on Sept. 22.

