Basalt High football makes statement with a 35-7 rout of No. 6 Delta

The defensive line took much of the blame in the Basalt High School football team's 34-14 season-opening loss at Class 3A Rifle. On Friday, that same group carried the team on its back to one of the biggest wins in recent memory for the Longhorns.

"We've been hard on them after the Rifle game, but that was the best our D-line has ever played in my time at Basalt. I am so proud of those guys," BHS coach Carl Frerichs said. "I'm really proud of the coaches, I'm proud of the kids and I'm really happy for Basalt football."

It was the defensive dominance up front on Friday that led Basalt to a 35-7 rout of Delta, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A entering the game. Only a year ago, the Panthers beat Basalt, 42-7, in Delta en route to the 2A state semifinals.

The Longhorns jumped on top early thanks to Delta miscues. The Panthers fumbled on their second offensive play, and BHS capitalized on the short field when junior quarterback Trevor Reuss found senior Juan Rosario for a short touchdown pass and catch.

Delta turned the ball over again via a punting miscue on its second possession, and in short order Reuss found senior tight end Raul Torres in the end zone to make it 14-0 Basalt just past the midway point of the first quarter.

"Taking those opportunities and making the most of it. That was huge," Frerichs said. "We capitalized on our opportunities."

The Panthers regrouped enough to get a wild 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Horn to Colton Galvin with less than 20 seconds to play until halftime. Trailing 14-7 out of the break, Delta had possession and a chance to tie but the Basalt defense wouldn't budge. A strong 13-yard touchdown run by BHS senior tailback Noah Williams extended Basalt's lead to 21-7 midway through the third quarter.

Delta did little to threaten from there. Reuss found Torres for another short touchdown late in the third quarter, and it was a roughly 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior Jake Reardon in the closing minutes that led to the final score.

"We got a lot of kids that have been playing a lot of football and working extremely hard. Our defense played phenomenal," Frerichs said. "It's huge. I think we made a statement tonight that we are a very, very good football team. But it's also one game. We are going to enjoy this tonight and get ready for Battle Mountain."

Basalt, 2-1 overall, is likely to push for a ranking in 2A next week. The Longhorns next will host Battle Mountain on Friday in their final non-league game.

Delta fell to 1-2 overall with the loss.

acolbert@aspentimes.com