BHS cross country competes at Rifle invite

The Basalt High School cross country team competed Thursday at the Rifle Invitational.

In the girls race, BHS senior Carly Robinson led the Longhorns by taking 13th with a time of 20 minutes, 38.4 seconds. Freshman Sierra Bower was 20th in 21:09.6 and sophomore Lily Gillis 24th in 21:21 to round out Basalt's top-30 finishers.

Steamboat Springs finished 1-2 in the girls race with sophomore Maggi Condon winning in 18:36.6. Junior Winter Boese was second in 19:05.8 and Rifle's Sarah Wagler third in 19:25.

In the boys race, Basalt's top finisher was junior Leighton Albright. He took 41st out of 200 racers with a time of 18:30.5. Soroco senior Ben Kelley won the race in 16:03.4.

Basalt, along with Aspen High School, are next scheduled to compete in the Montrose Relays on Saturday. After that, it's onto the regional meet Oct. 20 in Delta.

For full results, click here.

