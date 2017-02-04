Basalt boys basketball blows by Moffat, girls comeback falls short | AspenTimes.com

CRAIG — The Basalt High School boys basketball team won its 14th straight game Saturday, pulling away for a 67-50 victory at Moffat County.

Leading by four points after a quarter, the Longhorns outscored the Bulldogs 19-7 in the second quarter to lead 33-17 at the half. BHS only outscored Moffat by a point in the second half, but by then the damage had been done.

MCHS dropped to 3-12 overall with the loss. Basalt moved to 14-1 overall and remained perfect at 5-0 in the 3A Western Slope League. BHS is ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.

Also Saturday, the Basalt girls made a second valiant rally in as many days, only to fall short yet again in a 48-40 loss to Moffat. The Longhorns trailed 10-4 after a quarter, 22-13 at halftime and 40-20 after three quarters, but outscored the Bulldogs 20-8 in the fourth to make a game of it.

The loss dropped BHS to 2-13 overall, while Moffat improved to 12-3. The MCHS girls are tied with Faith Christian as the top, unranked 3A team in terms of votes in the most recent CHSAANow.com poll.

Up next for both the BHS boys and girls is a trip to Coal Ridge on Tuesday.

