AVSC’s McBride returns to U.S. Ski Team as coach ahead of 2018 Olympics | AspenTimes.com

AVSC’s McBride returns to U.S. Ski Team as coach ahead of 2018 Olympics
April 7, 2017
AVSC's McBride returns to U.S. Ski Team as coach ahead of 2018 Olympics
It was announced Friday that Aspen native Johno McBride, who currently is the alpine director for the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, will return to the U.S. Ski Team for the Olympic season next winter to serve as the head men's speed coach.
McBride long served as a coach for both the U.S. and Canadian ski teams. He is most known for having been Bode Miller's coach during both of his overall World Cup titles (2005, 2008).
The 2018 Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 9-25 in South Korea.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Sports & Outdoors
Trending Sitewide
- Woman and three children located in Basalt by authorities
- President Trump sends U.S. Tomahawk missiles to blast Syrian base
- Cycling legend Steve Tilford killed in car crash on Interstate 70 west of Grand Junction
- Cycling legend Steve Tilford killed in car crash on Interstate 70 west of Grand Junction
- Judge gives mixed ruling over Aspen Skiing Co.’s ban of Lee Mulcahy