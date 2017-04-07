AVSC’s McBride returns to U.S. Ski Team as coach ahead of 2018 Olympics | AspenTimes.com

AVSC's McBride returns to U.S. Ski Team as coach ahead of 2018 Olympics

It was announced Friday that Aspen native Johno McBride, who currently is the alpine director for the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, will return to the U.S. Ski Team for the Olympic season next winter to serve as the head men's speed coach.

McBride long served as a coach for both the U.S. and Canadian ski teams. He is most known for having been Bode Miller's coach during both of his overall World Cup titles (2005, 2008).

The 2018 Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 9-25 in South Korea.

