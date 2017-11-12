AVSC alumnus Chris Corning wins Milan Big Air men’s snowboard competition

Silverthorne's Chris Corning, a former Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard club athlete, got his World Cup season off to a strong start Saturday by winning the men's snowboard big air contest at Milan Big Air in Italy. It was his first career big air World Cup victory.

Corning had a two-run combined score of 182.75, scoring a contest-best 93.25 on his second of three runs in the 51-rider field. His runs included a frontside 1440 melon and a backside triple cork 1440 melon.

The United States swept the men's podium, with fellow Summit County rider Red Gerard taking second with a score of 163 and Michigan's Kyle Mack taking third with 161.5.

Austria's Anna Gasser took the women's snowboard big air title for the second straight year.

Corning joined the U.S. Snowboard pro slopestyle team in 2016 and is coming off what could be considered a breakthrough 2016-17 season. He'll be among the favorites to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for both slopestyle and big air when the Pyeongchang Games get underway in February. Snowboard big air will be making its Olympic debut in South Korea.

The next scheduled World Cup big air event is the Air+Style competition on Nov. 24 and 25 in Beijing, China.

