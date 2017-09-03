Aspen’s Max Taam, Frisco’s Jill Seaver win Grand Traverse triple crown on Sunday

Aspen's Max Taam and Frisco's Jill Seaver won the 2017 Grand Traverse triple crown titles on Sunday, finishing with the best cumulative time over the three GT events.

The third and final event was Sunday's mountain bike race from Aspen to Crested Butte. Bryan Dillon won the race in 4 hours, 1 minute, 52.37 seconds. In second was Brian Smith (4:16:23.64) and third Tony Nitti (4:35:18.94). Taam was fourth in 4:38:57.14.

Mindy Mulliken was the top female finisher, taking 13th in 5:25:21.91. Janel Klug was second among women in 6:03:21.15 and third Seager in 6:31:23.85.

For full results, click here.

Taam finished the three races — which included Saturday's trail run and the winter's ski mountaineering race — in 18 hours, 44 minutes, 36 seconds. Taam won the winter’s race in record time alongside teammate John Gaston.

Seaver's three-race time was 25:25:28.

