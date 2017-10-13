State tennis Day 2: Aspen’s Alex Ilic falls in semifinals at No. 2 singles
October 13, 2017
Aspen High School junior Alex Ilic was the last man standing for the Skiers after the first day of the Class 4A state tennis tournament on Thursday in Pueblo. The only AHS player to make it to the semifinals of his flight, Ilic eventually finally lost Friday, a 6-2, 6-1 defeat to Colorado Academy's Quinn Bermingham at No. 2 singles.
Ilic battled to beat Dawson School's Carter Holbrook 6-3, 6-4 in the playback round to make the third-place match against Niwot's Riley Black. Ilic finished fourth at state at No. 3 singles the past two years.
Aspen senior Gabriel Suarez made the No. 3 singles playback round semifinals on Friday, beating Windsor's Blake Pendleton 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. He then lost 6-3, 6-3 to Cheyenne Mountain's Christian Ridings.
In doubles play, the Skiers only had one group in competition Friday after early exits on Thursday. The No. 4 team of Bryce Cordts-Pearce and Lukee Tralins lost in Thursday's quarterfinals but beat a team from Durango 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the first playback round Friday. The AHS pair then lost 6-3, 6-3 to Cheyenne Mountain in the playback semis.
The state tournament wraps up Saturday with the championship rounds.
