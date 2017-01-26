 #AspenOnTheHill-Torin Yater-Wallace Practice Run | AspenTimes.com

#AspenOnTheHill-Torin Yater-Wallace Practice Run

Anna Stonehouse takes a sled ride up to the top of the superpipe this morning and is able to get local Torin Yater-Wallace to take a practice run through the X Games pipe this morning. See for yourself in today’s edition of #AspenOnTheHill.