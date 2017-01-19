 #AspenOnTheHill-Thursday, January 19 | AspenTimes.com

#AspenOnTheHill-Thursday, January 19

#AspenOnTheHill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic - Vail & Frisco, CO

Anna Stonehouse enjoys some bluebird turns on Aspen Mountain this morning. Temperatures are supposed to reach mid-30s today and snow is in the forecast this weekend so we’ll see what this storm brings. Check out today’s edition of #AspenOnTheHill.