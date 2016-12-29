 #AspenOnTheHill-Thursday, December 29 | AspenTimes.com

#AspenOnTheHill-Thursday, December 29

Anna Stonehouse checks out the Shadow Mountain area (or A-1 Lift) on Aspen Mountain today. The sun was shining, with mid-20s for a temperature and she thoroughly enjoyed herself exploring this new side and new terrain of the mountain but you can see for yourself in today’s edition of #AspenOnTheHill.