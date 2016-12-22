 #AspenOnTheHill-Thursday, December 22 | AspenTimes.com

#AspenOnTheHill-Thursday, December 22

#AspenOnTheHill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic - Vail & Frisco, CO

Jeremy WallaceJeremy Wallace

Anna Stonehouse takes a couple of runs on Aspen Mountain with previous Aspen Times’ photographer Jeremy Wallace. They stuck to the groomers and enjoyed the overcast, and mid-30s weather, but see for yourself in today’s edition of #AspenOnTheHill.