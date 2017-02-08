 #AspenOnTheHill – No more jeans & 3 inches of snow on Ajax | AspenTimes.com

#AspenOnTheHill – No more jeans & 3 inches of snow on Ajax

Snow has fallen and Erica Robbie is no longer wearing jeans! All is right in the world again. The weather is warm, the sky is overcast and there’s some fresh snow on the slopes. Check it out in today’s edition of #AspenOnTheHill.