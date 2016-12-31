 #AspenOnTheHill-New Year’s Eve | AspenTimes.com

#AspenOnTheHill-New Year’s Eve

#AspenOnTheHill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic - Vail & Frisco, CO

Happy New Year’s Eve everyone! Anna Stonehouse films the last episode of #AspenOnTheHill for 2016 on Aspen Mountain. Conditions were a little bit icy but it was a sunny beautiful morning on the mountain. Let’s hope for some 2017 snow! Please enjoy today’s edition of #AspenOnTheHill.