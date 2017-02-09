 #AspenOnTheHill-Hot Thursday | AspenTimes.com

#AspenOnTheHill-Hot Thursday

#AspenOnTheHill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic - Vail & Frisco, CO

It felt like spring skiing out on Aspen Mountain today for Anna Stonehouse. Partly cloudy in the mid-50s with fellow GoPro users enjoying the mountain. See for yourself in today’s edition of #AspenOnTheHill.