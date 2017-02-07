 #AspenOnTheHill-Going Up……On A Tuesday…… | AspenTimes.com

#AspenOnTheHill-Going Up……On A Tuesday……

#AspenOnTheHill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic - Vail & Frisco, CO

The sunshine is taking a little break today and finally some snow is coming down. Anna Stonehouse heads over to Aspen Highlands this morning where 3 inches was reported and the snow continued to fall. See for yourself in today’s edition of #AspenOnTheHill.