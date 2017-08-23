Aspen High volleyball prepares for new era under coach Bailey Holmes

Maddy Bergdahl hasn't tasted the postseason in her three years on the Aspen High School volleyball team. There's a hope, maybe even a belief, she'll get to take that bite this season as a senior.

"We have a group of girls who are really excited to be here," Bergdahl said. "We need practices; we need determination. We lacked it in the past few years, but this upcoming group of girls, especially Mary's grade, the juniors, have the determination that we need."

Bergdahl and junior Mary Williams look to be among the leaders for the Skiers this fall, their first under coach Bailey Holmes. Holmes, a 2007 Basalt High School graduate, had been a special education paraprofessional and assistant volleyball coach at AHS the past three years.

She replaced longtime coach Matt Bergdahl, the father of Maddy, after he decided to step down at the end of last season.

"I don't know if ready is the right word, but I'm really excited," Holmes said of Saturday's season opener. "Watching the girls in practice has been so fun and it's been the first week. I think Saturday should be interesting in a good way, hopefully."

The Holmes era of Aspen High volleyball gets underway with Saturday's 1 p.m. home match against Moffat County. The Skiers finished 11-11 in 2016, their best season since winning 12 games in 2008, according to Max Preps. However, the team lost numerous seniors from a year ago and looks to have a lot of new bodies on the floor in 2017.

"There is really not a person on this team who I can't name as someone who is going to be helpful," Holmes said, noting the varsity roster has four seniors with the remainder being juniors. "All I want out of this game — a win would obviously be awesome — but really I want to see how they play together. I want to see them come together as a team and work hard. We just need that magic moment for them."

The Skiers also have a mostly new coaching staff behind Holmes.

The team showed promise at times last year, although it also showed an inability to cope with the losses, leading to inconsistency. Maddy Bergdahl is confident this year's squad won't have those same issues.

"This group of girls trying out this year has been the best that I've been a part of because they all seem really enthusiastic to be here," she said. "Since Bailey has been the assistant coach all these years, it's really helped because I think she transitions well and all the girls feel comfortable with her. I'm really excited for her to be our coach."

