Aspen volleyball goes 2-2 at Battle Mountain tourney; Basalt goes 1-3

The Aspen High School volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday at the Queen of the Mountain Tournament, hosted by Battle Mountain High School in Edwards.

The Skiers recorded 2-0 wins over both Northridge and rival Basalt. They lost 2-0 to both Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain.

Basalt went 1-3 on the day, beating Vail Christian 2-0 and losing to Alamosa (2-0), Vail Mountain (2-1) and Aspen.

Coal Ridge won the nine-team tournament, with Battle Mountain taking second and Vail Mountain third.

Aspen next plays Tuesday at Rifle, while Basalt will host Delta that day.

Aspen High softball loses Saturday

The Aspen High School softball team lost 16-1 Saturday at Meeker. The Skiers also lost 15-4 and 20-0 at home against Delta on Thursday.

Now, teams await the release of the regional brackets, expected Monday.

