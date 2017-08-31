Aspen High boys tennis sweeps through Grand Junction Central
August 31, 2017
The Aspen High School boys tennis team swept its way through host Grand Junction Central on Thursday, improving to 2-0 in dual matches this season.
The Skiers won 7-0 despite playing without their No. 1 and 2 singles players, who sat out to give some of the younger players valuable time on the court. Gaberiel Suarez stepped into the No. 1 spot, with George Ghali and Christian Kelly playing No. 2 and 3, respectively.
All matches were won in straight sets, with AHS only losing eight games in seven matches.
The Skiers next host Fruita Monument at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, their final home match of the season.
