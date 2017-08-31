Aspen High boys tennis sweeps through Grand Junction Central

The Aspen High School boys tennis team swept its way through host Grand Junction Central on Thursday, improving to 2-0 in dual matches this season.

The Skiers won 7-0 despite playing without their No. 1 and 2 singles players, who sat out to give some of the younger players valuable time on the court. Gaberiel Suarez stepped into the No. 1 spot, with George Ghali and Christian Kelly playing No. 2 and 3, respectively.

All matches were won in straight sets, with AHS only losing eight games in seven matches.

The Skiers next host Fruita Monument at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, their final home match of the season.

