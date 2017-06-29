Aspen Swim Club takes fourth out of 32 at Grand Junction Invite | AspenTimes.com

The 2017 Grand Junction Invitational was designed to determine where the Aspen Swim Club stood as it prepares to enter the final stretch of the long-course season. And the results have the Speedos standing in a good spot heading into the bigger late-summer meets.

"Honestly, team placement was not a priority. This is sort of a midseason checkpoint for the more advanced swimmers," Aspen coach Gordon Gerson said. "I tend to have pretty high expectations for the kids and I would say the performance in this meet exceeded my expectations. Every swim was better than the next."

Held over four days from June 22 to 25 at Colorado Mesa University, the Speedos finished fourth overall out of 32 competing teams. The field included a handful from out of state and numerous teams from the Front Range, including the Boulder-based Flatiron swim club, which won the Grand Junction meet.

"Once upon a time this was probably the biggest meet of the summer in the state, and then it went through some changes so it was not quite as important of a meet, but it's changed back," Gerson said. "It was a lot of fun. Sometimes a four-day, all-day meet can be a bit of a drag, but this one the whole team clicked and was doing what we needed to do."

Winning at least one event for Aspen were Davy Brown (15 & over 200 back), Shea Card (13-14 100 back, 13-14 400 free) and L.J. Fetzko (15 & over 200 free). Swimmers with a second- or third-place finish include Gavin Boggs, Khalil Khan-Farooqi, Cole Petersen, Micah Sanders-Silva, Brown, Card and Fetzko.

The Speedos will have a final tune-up meet July 7-9 in Montrose before diving into the heart of the championship season. The Western Slope Championships begin the following week in Grand Junction, with the Colorado state championships taking place in Fort Collins later in the month.

"There was a lot of really good swimming, and I think a lot of the kids are set up well for the home stretch," Gerson said. "This is not our peak of the season. They will be swimming faster at the end of the season."

Qualified swimmers also have the Futures meet in Dallas in early August, while Harvard-bound swimmer Kennidy Quist also will compete at Junior Nationals in New York soon after.

acolbert@aspentimes.com