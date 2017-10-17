Aspen Swim Club dominates home meet

The Aspen Swim Club continues to march into the winter short-course season like it didn't graduate three athletes to the collegiate ranks from a year ago.

In their second meet of the season — the first coming earlier this month in Durango — and only one at home, the Speedos made easy work of the competition Saturday and Sunday at the Aspen Recreation Center pool. Aspen finished with 929.5 points, winning by a handsome margin over Avon Swim Club (249) and Steamboat Springs Swim Team (233.5).

"I didn't know if we'd keep getting better with the wonderful talent we graduated, but I think the meet results speak for themselves," Aspen coach Gordon Gerson said. "I didn't do the data mining to see if we scored the most points in every age group by gender or not, but if we didn't, it was real close. We had a lot of depth and a lot of talent at each age group, both boys and girls."

Among the standouts was the entire Boggs crew — the three siblings combined for 13 first-place finishes, not including relays. Lillie Boggs, 12, led the way by winning seven of her nine events, while younger brother Gavin Boggs, 9, won five of his nine. Kelly Boggs, only 5, took first place in the 6-and-under backstroke.

Micah Sanders-Silva, 12, joined Lillie Boggs with seven first-place finishes in only eight events. Olivia Somers, 8, had five first-place finishes in seven events, while her brothers — Connor, 17, and Calvin, 8, combined for four wins.

Continuing the sibling theme, Bennett Jones, 13, had five first-place finishes, while younger brother William Jones, 11, had one.

The Speedos were especially dominant in the relays, winning each of their races on Saturday and most of them on Sunday.

"When you are winning all the relays, that is telling that you got the most depth in those categories. And this isn't even the time of year we are looking for quality," Gerson said.

"For the senior group, we wanted to race tired, which is what we'll do at the next couple of meets before we pull back on the throttle to swim fast at Las Vegas. But it was a good meet."

Other Aspen swimmers with at least one win include Davy Brown, Emily Driscoll, Alfred Kaplinski and Eddie Zane.

Next, the Speedos head to a meet in Montrose Nov. 4-5.

"That's the one Western Slope pool that we've never won a meet at," Gerson said. "They'll have 65 kids out and we don't need 65 there, but if I can get 40 to go I think we could give them a little run for their money."

Aspen's biggest early-season meet takes place Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.

acolbert@aspentimes.com