Aspen Nordic boys qualify for state; girls gain points | AspenTimes.com

Aspen High School Nordic Skiers had a state qualifying race event hosted at Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy in Minturn on Saturday. The event was a duathlon, with a classic mass start followed by a skate pursuit and a field of more than 100 girls and 100 boy athletes from across Colorado.

Chelsea Moore, an Aspen junior, took charge and won the classic race with 18 seconds to spare over second-place finisher Maddie Donovan from Vail.

Senior Adair Patillo, skiing with an injury, gave it her all to earn 25th, with freshman Greta Hansen also scoring for the Skiers. In an exciting skate pursuit, the skiers upped their team points with Moore placing second and Patillo taking 15th place, and next again was Hansen. Hazel Wille, recovering from illness, skied to qualify for states.

On the boys side, senior Jack Sweeney double poled his way into sixth place while Colt Whitley, a sophomore, using the same technique, earned 10th. Everett Olson and Ricky Wojcik placed in the top 25. In the skate race, Whitley skied to eighth, Sweeney 12th and Olson again earned points for the team. All Skier boys smoothly qualified for state championships.

Next week, the Skiers race in the last qualifier in Frisco and train to prepare for state ski championships with the alpine team in Steamboat on Feb. 22 and 23.