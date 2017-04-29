Aspen Leaf Tom Bowe to play DIII hockey | AspenTimes.com

Tom Bowe of the Aspen Leafs U20 junior hockey team has committed to play hockey for Plattsburgh State University in New York. The NCAA Division III school is a member of the State University of New York Athletic Conference and is set to host the 2022 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey championships at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.

Bowe, from Homer, Alaska, was the Leafs leading scorer this season with 69 points (22 goals, 47 assists) in 40 games. He led the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League in assists and finished second in points.

“We are very proud of Tom’s achievement, and wish him the best in the next phase of his hockey career and collegiate life,” said Aspen Junior Hockey Executive Director Shaun Hathaway in a release. “I have no doubt that he will make an immediate impact on the Plattsburgh Cardinal roster, and that he will achieve great success playing NCAA hockey.”

