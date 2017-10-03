Aspen boys golf finishes third at 3A state tournament, two tie for fourth place

Dominic Lanese had a rough go of it during his first two visits to the Class 3A state golf tournament. But Tuesday, the junior leaned on his experience to pull out a strong finish for the Aspen High School boys golf team.

"That was easily my best finish. I was horrible at states the last two years," Lanese said. "The experience really helped, knowing what to do and what I needed to shoot to place in the top five."

Lanese shot a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday at Indian Peaks Golf Course in Lafayette to finish in an eight-way tie for fourth place in the 3A state tournament. Among those he tied with was fellow junior teammate Dawson Holmes, competing in state for the second time in his high school career.

As a team, the Skiers finished third, shooting a collective 8-over-par 224. Peak to Peak beat Kent Denver in a playoff for the 3A state title. Both teams shot 217 in regulation.

"It was a grind," AHS coach Mary Woulfe wrote via text. "Dawson and Dom did well to hold the scores at 1 over and both could easily have been lower with a bit of 'good rub', which was hard to find for both of them today. All in all, a performance to be proud of. We are so ready to win and just need certain things to come together to get there."

Peak to Peak's Davis Long won the individual 3A state title, shooting a 3-under-par 69. Walker Franklin of Palmer Ridge and Kent Denver's Oliver Jack, the 2016 state champion, each finished a shot back to tie for second.

"I knew I was chasing for a while," Lanese said. "I could have played a lot better. I hit a few bad shots, but all in all I was pretty happy with it. It's not a very easy course."

AHS junior Colter Zwieg, a first-time state qualifier, was the third scoring member for the Skiers, shooting 6-over-par 78 to tie for 20th. Aspen senior Carter Hall, the team's regional champion who also was competing at state for the first time, finished 17-over-par and tied for 66th.

"Carter got off to a great start putting in from off the green for birdie early in his round. Then, he started to struggle," Woulfe wrote. "Colter was solid all day with his putting. He had some odd things happen with ball flight, likely from mud on the ball."

Basalt High School finished 10th as a team, shooting a 35-over-par 251. The Longhorns' best finish came from Drew Broadhurst, who shot 8-over-par 80 to tie for 27th. Blake Exelbert was next for Basalt, shooting a 13-over 85 to tie for 49th, while Tanner Korn was a shot back, finishing in a tie for 56th. Holden Kleager shot 88 to tie for 61st.

The 3A tournament was originally scheduled to be a two-day tournament, but rain left the course unplayable on Monday, forcing organizers to condense it to one round on Tuesday.

