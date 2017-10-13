Aspen Gymnastics solid in home meet

Last weekend, Aspen Gymnastics held their home meet, inviting 12 teams from throughout the state. These teams competed in a USAG compulsory meet for levels 3-5. Aspen had a great showing with their level 4s starting off strong on Saturday morning.

The team topped the balance beam podium with Caitlin Johnson taking first place, Robin Muse second, Grace Garcia fourth and Lexi Munro fifth (in their respective age groups). Johnson was second on bars with Muse in third and Alika Bassi fourth. Claire Irvin took first on the floor exercise with Muse in second. Monica Sandoval placed sixth on the vault. Overall, the team placed second with its top three scores on each event added together.

Level 3s wrapped up the meet on Sunday morning with the largest session of the weekend with 60 kids.

Aspen's level 3s had a great showing in all events. Aspen's first event was vault. Elena Creamer tied for first with a score of 9.6 out of 10. Analicia Moreno tied for third and Elle Eggleston took fifth. Moving in Olympic order, Angelina Bradley took third on bars with 9.3 and Gigi Trani took fourth with a very close 9.25. Hailey Lapin had a beautiful second place beam routine.

All of the kids did very well placing in gold, silver and bronze categories. Devon Phillips, Blyth Bradshaw and Cerys Hembury all placed in the silver category with impressive scores. Aspen was third place overall for the team award.

