Aspen High boys golf solid in two tournaments at Grand Junction

The Aspen High School boys golf team competed Monday and Tuesday in a two-day swing of Grand Junction, playing at Bookcliff Country Club and Tiara Rado golf course.

Monday at the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff, the Skiers took fifth out of 16 teams, led by junior Colter Zwiegs' sixth-place 76. Grand Junction's Canon Olkowski shot 68 to win the tournament, while Montrose took the team title.

Tuesday at the Central Warrior Invitational at Tiara Rado, senior Carter Hall led the way, shooting 71 for his best round of the fall. He finished third overall, three strokes behind Montrose's Micah Stangebye. According to assistant coach Don Buchholz, Hall had 43 putts during Monday's round but "greatly improved" on Day 2.

Aspen's Dawson Holmes finished a shot back of Hall. Basalt's Blake Exelbert led the Longhorns, finishing five back of Stangebye.

The Skiers shot 219 as a team to finish second out of 20 teams at Tiara Rado, four shots back of Montrose. Basalt finished fifth, 17 shots back of Montrose.

Aspen next plays Tuesday at Vail Golf Club.

