AHS girls lax falls Friday at Chaparral | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team lost 7-4 Friday at Chaparral High School in Parker. The Skiers trailed 4-3 at halftime but were held to a single goal in the second half of the non-league game.

AHS had its final league game on Wednesday, a 14-1 win at Eagle Valley that clinched the league title with a perfect 7-0 mark. The Skiers fell to 8-6 overall with Friday's loss. Chaparral, 10-2 overall, entered the game ranked No. 8 in the state and has a top-10 RPI.

Aspen, which is unranked but flirting with a top-10 RPI, plays its final game of the regular season today at Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs. The Indians are 7-3 overall, unranked and No. 20 in RPI as of Friday night.

The Skiers are guaranteed a spot in the upcoming state tournament because of their league championship.

The Aspen boys lacrosse team plays its final home game of the regular season at 11 a.m. Saturday against Telluride. The Skiers only need to win two of their final three games to clinch their league title.

acolbert@aspentimes.com