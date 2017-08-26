Aspen boys tennis wins Grand Junction tourney to open the season
August 26, 2017
The Aspen High School boys tennis team opened its season Thursday, playing at the Lowery Bishop Tournament in Grand Junction. The tournament concluded Saturday, with the Skiers finishing 4-1 in match play to win the tournament.
AHS defeated Durango twice (7-0 each time), Fruita Monument 6-1 and Fossil Ridge 5-2. Its only loss was a 4-3 defeat to Grand Junction.
Five players — Dillon Leasure, Jonah Kelly, David Zalinsky, George Ghali and Christian Kelly — all finished the tournament without a loss.
Player results from GJ tournament:
Dillon Leasure 4-0
Alex Ilic 4-1
Gabriel Suarez 4-1
Jonah Kelly 5-0
David Zalinsky 5-0
George Ghali 5-0
Christian Kelly 5-0
Dylan DeGraff 3-2
Liam Sunkel 3-2
Nathan Bush 2-1
Jaydon Richardson 2-1
Bryce Cordts-Pearce 1-1
Lukee Tralins 1-1
Nolan Farrey 1-1
–
The Skiers next will host Grand Junction at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Aspen Golf and Tennis Club in a rematch of Saturday's tournament finale.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports & Outdoors
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen couple Carlin Brightwell, Ryan Marcil found dead near Capitol summit
- Memorials for Aspen couple who died on Capitol Peak set for Friday, Sunday
- Candles, doves mark memorial for Aspen couple who died on Capitol Peak
- Ted Williams: Sportsmen can thank themselves for the attack on public lands
- Mother: Daughter died of ‘acute altitude sickness’ on Conundrum trail