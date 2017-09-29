Aspen boys tennis beats Dawson School, finishes season perfect in duals

The Aspen High School boys tennis team defeated Alexander Dawson School 4-3 on Thursday in Lafayette to stay undefeated in dual matches this season. The matchup featured two teams that finished in the top five of state in Class 4A last fall.

"It was one of the closest matches we have had in a long time and it was good to see the underclassmen play well," AHS assistant coach Steve Sands said.

The Skiers took the top two singles matches. No. 1 Dillon Leasure beat Riley Burridge, 6-4, 6-2, and No. 2 Alex Ilic beat Carter Holbrook, 7-6, 6-4. Dawson's Connor Larson beat Aspen's No. 3, Gabriel Suarez, 7-6, 7-6.

Aspen's wins at doubles came at No. 2 and No. 4. Christian Kelly and George Ghali won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2, while Bryce Cordts-Pearce and Lukee Tralins won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4.

Aspen ends the regular season a perfect 10-0 in dual matches. AHS even won the lone tournament it played in.

The Skiers head to the regional tournament in Grand Junction next week.

Recommended Stories For You

acolbert@aspentimes.com