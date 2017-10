Aspen boys soccer plays to scoreless draw against No. 10 Delta; Basalt wins

The Aspen High School boys soccer team played to a scoreless draw at home against Delta on Saturday. AHS is now 5-4-2 overall and has not lost a game in its last five outings (three wins, two ties). Delta entered Saturday's contest 10-1 on the year and ranked No. 10 in Class 3A. Aspen is scheduled to play at Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Tuesday.

Basalt High boys soccer beats CRMS

The Basalt High School boys soccer team earned a 2-1 win at home against Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Saturday. The win snapped a two-game skid for the Longhorns, who improved to 5-7 overall on the season. BHS will host Coal Ridge on Tuesday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com