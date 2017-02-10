Prep: Aspen boys basketball falls Friday; Basalt boys rebound with win | AspenTimes.com

Prep: Aspen boys basketball falls Friday; Basalt boys rebound with win
The Aspen High School boys basketball team hung close with visiting Coal Ridge, at least early, on Friday before the Titans pulled away for a 68-45 win inside the AHS gymnasium.
Coal Ridge (12-5 overall) ended Basalt High School’s 14-game win streak earlier in the week. The Titans continue to hold the top spot in the 3A Western Slope League.
AHS (8-8) fell to .500 with its fourth straight loss. The Skiers play at Cedaredge today before finishing out the regular season with a game Friday at Basalt and a game next Saturday at home against Roaring Fork.
The Basalt boys rebounded from the loss to Coal Ridge with a 71-41 win over Grand Valley Friday. The BHS girls lost 71-46 to the Cardinals. Basalt is off until hosting Aspen on Friday.
The Aspen High hockey team defeated visiting Columbine 4-3 Friday at the Aspen Ice Garden. The Skiers, now 7-8-1 overall, will host Resurrection Christian at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Ice Arena.