Aspen baseball beats Grand Valley, plays Basalt Tuesday | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen High School baseball team rolled through visiting Grand Valley on Saturday, winning 11-1 at Crawford Field in El Jebel. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Skiers, which started the season 4-0.

AHS (5-5 overall) was consistent against Grand Valley (2-8), scoring at least two runs in all five innings. The Cardinals had led 1-0 after the top of the first inning.

Aspen next is scheduled to play at Basalt High School on Tuesday. BHS (4-5) lost both games of a Saturday doubleheader at Cedaredge. Scores were 12-1 and 14-4.

Aspen and Basalt played once this season, a 7-5 AHS win on March 14.

