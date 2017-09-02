Aspen, Basalt boys soccer teams split weekend games on Front Range

The Basalt High School boys soccer team squared off against three-time defending Class 3A state champion Kent Denver on Saturday, losing 4-0 for its first loss of the season. The game was the final of the two-day, two-game Sun Devil Tournament, hosted by Kent Denver.

The Longhorns opened the tournament on Friday with a 2-1 overtime victory over Denver Christian. BHS beat Denver Christian twice in 2016, including a 4-2 win in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

The Aspen High School boys soccer team also spent the weekend playing on the Front Range. The Skiers played at Jefferson Academy on Friday, losing 3-0. The Jaguars were the 3A state runner-up last year. Aspen then won 1-0 at Lutheran on Saturday for its first win. AHS (1-2 overall) will next play at Summit County on Tuesday. Basalt (2-1) is off until playing at Aspen on Thursday.

