Aspen, Basalt baseball teams fall Saturday | AspenTimes.com

Aspen, Basalt baseball teams fall Saturday
April 8, 2017
The Aspen High School baseball team lost 10-9 Saturday at Olathe to fall to 4-4 on the season.
The Skiers led 2-0 after an inning and 4-0 going to the bottom of the fourth inning, when Olathe scored six runs before adding three more in the fifth to take a 9-4 lead. Aspen rallied with a run in the sixth and four in the seventh to tie the game, but Olathe pushed the winning run across in the seventh.
Olathe improved to 2-7 with the victory, while Aspen lost its fourth straight after a 4-0 start to the season. The Skiers are next scheduled to host Roaring Fork on Tuesday.
Also Saturday, the Basalt High School baseball team lost 9-7 at Roaring Fork. BHS led 1-0 after half an inning before the Rams scored three in the first. Basalt scored two in the third to tie the game and another in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead, but a four-run fourth inning by Roaring Fork made the difference.
Basalt fell to 3-3 with the loss and is next scheduled to host Grand Valley in a Tuesday doubleheader.
