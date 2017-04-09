Argenteam wins world synchro title on Ajax | AspenTimes.com

Argenteam wins world synchro title on Ajax
April 9, 2017
The Aspen World Synchro Championships concluded Sunday on Aspen Mountain, with “Argenteam,” a team of Argentine skiers, winning the 2017 title. Taking second in the overall was the Aspen Demo Team, followed by the Whistler Demo Team.
Aspen Team Diva, which took fifth overall in the 14-team field, took first in the women’s division, followed by the Beaver Creek Epic Chix and the Aspen Diva-Ettes.
Aspen Team Diva, which fields three teams total, has helped host the world championships on Aspen Mountain since 2003.
For more, go to aspenteamdiva.com.
