Aspen Junior Hockey’s Fall-Faceoff hockey tournament gets going this weekend

The 24th annual Fall-Faceoff hockey tournament got underway Thursday at Lewis Ice Arena. Over the next three weekends, 94 teams from seven states (Florida, California, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado) will compete in Aspen, beginning Friday morning.

The Aspen High School fall team played the Glenwood Midgets on Thursday to kick things off.

The first weekend includes high school/midget division, Bantam AA, Peewee AA and girls 19U AA teams.

The popular tournament is a major fundraiser for Aspen Junior Hockey. For more information, go to http://www.aspenjuniorhockey.com.

