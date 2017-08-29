Aspen High volleyball overcomes a ‘sleepy’ start to sweep Roaring Fork

As well as Saturday's season-opening sweep of Moffat County went, something was bound to go wrong for the Aspen High School volleyball team in Game 2.

And early on against visiting Roaring Fork on Tuesday inside the AHS gymnasium, just about everything went wrong. The Rams, playing in their season opener, raced out to a 10-3 lead in the first set against the dysfunctional Skiers, who could do nothing right.

"A little sleepy. I think a big part of that is the rivalry," AHS coach Bailey Holmes said of the slow start. "The nerves maybe got them a little bit."

Holmes called a timeout at that point, and whatever was said in the break did the trick. Aspen went on an 8-1 run to tie the set at 11 apiece before winning the set 25-20, paving the way for an easy sweep of the Rams.

"A big part of that is just calling the timeout and refocusing," Holmes said. "Sometimes in the heat of the game their brains are all over the place — it's going crazy. So to pull them off the court and say, 'Start over, refocus. You girls know what to do, so let's do it,' I think really translates well to them."

Aspen had no trouble after that, taking the second set 25-16 and third set 25-9. The Skiers moved to 2-0 with the win, while Roaring Fork fell to 0-1. AHS next plays Tuesday at Basalt, the Longhorns' season opener.

Recommended Stories For You

acolbert@aspentimes.com