AHS girls lacrosse beats Grand Junction, takes commanding lead in league play | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team won a crucial league game at Grand Junction on Wednesday, beating the Tigers 11-8 to remain perfect in league play. The loss was the first of the season for Grand Junction, which fell to 10-1 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain league.

Aspen improved to 6-4 overall and 5-0 in league play. The Skiers only have two league games remaining: Friday at home against Durango and Wednesday at Eagle Valley. AHS also has three non-league game remaining in the regular season, including a Saturday showdown against Denver East in Aspen.

