AHS cross country third at Husky Invite

The Aspen High School cross country team competed Saturday at the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational in Avon, with both the boys and girls teams taking third.

The AHS boys finished with 92 points, behind only Elizabeth (42) and meet winner Battle Mountain (40). Palisade (100), Olathe (119) and Delta (122) rounded out the team scoring.

Junior Everett Olson led the AHS boys by taking 11th overall. He finished with a time of 20 minutes, 59 seconds. Senior Will Chesner was 14th in 21:11, junior Nick Galambos 24th in 22:48 and sophomore Connor Chesner 30th in 23:24.

Elizabeth's David Fine won the boys race in 19:14.

The AHS girls finished with 93 points, once again behind only Elizabeth (59) and meet winner Battle Mountain (18). Nederland (111), Palisade (131) and Delta (134) rounded out the team scoring.

AHS freshman Kylie Kenny led the Skiers by taking 13th in 24:46. Teammate Kendall Clark was a spot behind her, taking 14th in 24:49. Senior Jane Marolt was 20th in 25:46, freshman Macy Hopkinson 26th in 27:47 and senior Chelsea Moore 28th in 28:09.

Recommended Stories For You

Battle Mountain's Lizzy Harding edged teammate Alex Raichart for the win. Both finished in 22:49.

Full results from the meet can be found here.

The Skiers next compete Sept. 16 in Gypsum.

acolbert@aspentimes.com