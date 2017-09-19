AHS boys tennis beats Steamboat, Vail Mountain in triangular

The Aspen High School boys tennis team went 2-0 on Tuesday in a key triangular hosted by Steamboat Springs High School. The Skiers beat the host Sailors 5-2, then beat Vail Mountain 7-0 in their final match. Steamboat beat Vail Mountain 5-2 in the other match.

Dillon Leasure and Alex Ilic both went 2-0 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Gabriel Suarez and George Ghali took turns earning victories at No. 3 singles. Aspen's only losses against SSHS came at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles.

The wins give Aspen a perfect 6-0 record in dual matches this season. The Skiers next play at Grand Junction on Thursday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com