AHS boys golf wins regional title on Monday

The Aspen High School boys golf team won its ninth straight regional title on Monday at Devil's Thumb Golf Course in Delta, and it wasn't much of a competition.

In what is believed to be a first for the school, the Skiers had four players (only the top three officially score) finish under par. Aspen shot a collective 6-under-par 210 to win by 22 strokes over second place Basalt High School.

Aspen senior Carter Hall was the low medalist, shooting a 3-under-par 69 to win the regional title. AHS junior Dawson Holmes was second with 70, while AHS juniors Colter Zwieg and Dominic Lanese each shot a 1-under-par 71 to tie for third. Delta's K.C. Carlson took fifth with 73.

Basalt had two golfers crack the top 10: Holden Kleager and Blake Exelbert each shot a 4-over-par 76 to tie for eighth. Basalt's Tanner Korn shot 80 to take 15th, and Drew Broadhurst 81 to tie for 16th.

Next, Aspen and Basalt will head to the 3A state tournament, held Oct. 2-3 at Indian Peaks in Lafayette, where the Skiers are likely to be among the tourney favorites considering their regional performance.

